19 members of G20 recommit to Paris climate deal, US opposes

International

oi-PTI

By PTI

Osaka, June 29: Nineteen members of the G20, without the United States, agreed Saturday to the "irreversibility" of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks.

The language in the final statement after the summit in Japan's Osaka mirrors that agreed during last year's G-20 in Argentina, but was hard-won after objections from the US.

The US, however, said it was committed to withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and "affirms its strong commitment to economic growth and energy access and security."