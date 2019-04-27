15 dead in fierce gun battle between troops and Islamists in Sri Lanka

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Colombo, Apr 27: At least 15 people have been killed after a fierce gun battle on the east coast of Sri Lanka.

The shoot out took place between the security personnel and Islamist terrorists on Friday evening in the Santhamaruthu area at Ampara. A police spokesperson said that three suspected bombers were among the 15 who were dead.

In a statement, Sumith Attapattu said that the troops headed towards the safe houses. Three explosions were triggered, following which the gun battle began. During the raids the troops recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The terrorists are said to be members of the National Towheed Jamath, which has been blamed for the suicide bombings.