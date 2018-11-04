  • search

11 Indians held for gambling in Nepal

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kathmandu, Nov 4: Eleven Indian nationals have been arrested for gambling from a private house in Western Nepal's famous tourist hub of Pokhara, police said Saturday.

    11 Indians held for gambling in Nepal
    Representational Image

    The police also seized Rs 9.74 million cash from them.

    Also Read | Legalise gambling, betting in sports to help generate revenue: Law panel

    They were found gambling in a private house situated in Nayabazaar of Pokhara Metropolitan City, 200-kilometre West of Kathmandu, police said.

    All arrested Indians, except three, have been identified.

    The Nepali house owner Dhruva Kumar was also arrested.

    Gambling is illegal in Nepal. Betting on any sports event is illegal in the country.

    Read more about:

    nepal gambling betting arrested indians

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue