102-year-old man charged for assaulting an 92-year-old woman

By PTI
    Sydney, Oct 24: A 102 year old man has been charged for assaulting a 92 year old woman at an old age home in Sydney on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    The unnamed man will appear in court next month, police said, after he was accused of assaulting the fellow resident at a care facility in the city's eastern suburbs.

    Police declined to give details of the alleged crime, but said the incident took place around lunchtime on Tuesday and was reported to police. Officers arrived on the scene, not far from Bondi Beach, and took the man into custody.

    If convicted, he could face up to seven years in jail. He was however granted bail pending a court appearance on November 20. A handful of centenarians have faced trial for crimes committed earlier in their lives, but being charged with a current offense over the age of 100 is rare.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 13:43 [IST]
