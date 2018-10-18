35-year-old man rapes 7-year-old girl while she was returning from school in Rewari

Chandigarh, Oct 18: Rewari in Haryana is in news for wrong reasons again. A month after a 19-year-old was gangraped in Rewari, a seven-year-old girl, who was returning home from her school, was allegedly raped by a man.

She was allegedly dragged into the fields and raped by her neighbour when she was returning from school. The girl, daughter of a migrant labourer, was lured by the accused with sweets and was taken to a secluded field where he allegedly raped her and then fled, said reports.

Also Read | Rewari rape victim's plight: Could not appear for job exam as she is in hospital

The police on Wednesday nabbed the accused, Raju (35).

On September 12, three persons had drugged and gangraped a 19-year-old Rewari girl when she was on her way to a coaching centre at Kanina in Mahendragarh district. All the three main accused in connection with the gangrape have been arrested.

Also Read | Rewari gang-rape case: Police releases pictures of 3 accused

Nishu Phogat was the first one to be arrested on 16 September. Army man Pankaj and another key accused Manish were nabbed from Satnali in Mahendergarh district on September 23.

For More Chandigarh News, Click Here