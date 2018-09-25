Rewari rape victim's plight: Could not appear for job exam as she is in hospital

Chandigarh, Sep 25: The 19-year-old gangrape victim from Rewari was a bright student and wanted to appear for a job exam which was held on September 19, but the girl, a CBSE topper, is in hospital recovering from the wounds of heinous sexual assault on her.

She aspired for a government job and was preparing hard for the job exam. She had also enrolled at a coaching centre some distance away from her village. All her dreams and aspirations were shattered on September 12 when she was allegedly abducted and gang-raped while she was on the way to her coaching class.

Also Read | Rewari gangrape case: Haryana police arrested all three accused

She had been preparing for the government job exam for months.

Once out of school, the 19-year-old enrolled for an undergraduate course but focused on competitive exams.

"She didn't attend college. After her coaching class, she would come home and study. She wanted to get a job and we encouraged her. We never made her do household chores. She understood that we were not well off and wanted to help us," the victim's father said, as per an Indian Express report.

Also Read | Rewari gang-rape case: Police releases pictures of 3 accused

All the three main accused in connection with the gangrape have been arrested. The trio had drugged and gangraped a 19-year-old Rewari girl when she was on her way to a coaching centre at Kanina in Mahendragarh district on September 12.

Nishu Phogat was the first one to be arrested on 16 September. Army man Pankaj and another key accused Manish were nabbed from Satnali in Mahendergarh district on September 23.

Also Read | Rewari gangrape: Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal transferred

Besides Nishu, Pankaj and Manishg, police arrested two more accused - Deendayal and Sanjeev on Sunday. Deendayal is the owner of the tubewell room where the crime was committed, while Sanjeev is a registered medical practitioner (RMP) who attended the victim when her health condition deteriorated.