10 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban attack

By PTI
    Kabul, Sep 17: The Taliban on Monday attacked Afghan police and military bases, killing at least 10 members of the security forces, Afghan officials said. In northwestern Badghis province, five officers were killed, including Abdul Hakim, the police commander of a reserve unit, in an attack that took place near the provincial capital of Qala-i-Now.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    Jamshid Shahabi, spokesman for the Badghis governor, said around 22 Taliban fighters were killed and 16 others were wounded during the gunbattle there. And in northern Baghlan province, the Taliban launched attacks against a joined army and police base, killing three army and two police officers, said Gen. Ekramuddin Serih, the provincial police chief.

    Serih said that four other members of the security forces were wounded in the attack, which took place in the Baghlani Markazi district. "The base is under the control of the Afghan security forces now and reinforcements have also been sent to the district," he said.

    The police chief added that at least 20 Taliban were killed and wounded in the fighting. The insurgents issued no statements on these attacks and no group immediately claimed responsibility but both Shahabi and Serih blamed the Taliban, who have a strong presence in both provinces and often attack on Afghan security forces.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    taliban afghanistan antiterrorism terrorism

