1 killed as multiple rockets hit at various locations in Kabul

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kabul, Dec 12: A series of rockets struck the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing one person and wounding another, the interior ministry said, the second such attack to rock Kabul in less than a month.

The rockets landed near residential houses in the Khwaja Rawash area east of Kabul, said Interior Affairs Ministry.

The ministry reported that at least four rockets were fired near the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Khwaja Rawash area in Kabul. But eyewitnesses said the number of rockets was more than six, reported TOLO News.

Police said that the rockets were fired from the Khairkhana area in Kabul.

This is the second rocket attack in the city in a month. According to the ministry, the rockets were fired from the Lab-e-Jar area in the north of Kabul, close to the place from where last month's rocket attacks happened.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.