Zaira Wasim molestation: Air Vistara defends cabin crew

Under fire for not helping Zaira Wasim who was allegedly molested during a Delhi-Mumbai flight, Air Vistara on Sunday said that the actor brought the incident to their notice only when the plane had commenced descent.

During a flight's descent, no one, including the cabin crew, is supposed to leave their seats as per DGCA guidelines.

"Zaira Wasim had not brought the incident to notice of the crew till the flight commenced descent. After landing the crew inquired about the incident and asked Zaira and her mother if they want to file a complaint but they denied: Vistara sources on alleged molestation attempt," news agency ANI quoted Air Vistara as saying.

Air Vistara, on its part, has maintained that they have "zero tolerance" for such incidents and said that they are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought details from Vistara over Wasim's allegations.

Air Vistara's statement Air Vistara said that it is yet to contact the accused male passenger. The airline is inquiring the crew about the incident. Police reaches hotel where Zaira Wasim is staying The police is likely to record Wasim's statement today and initiate a probe. NCW to issue notice to Air Vistara NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma dubbed the incident as shocking.

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim had alleged that she molested on Air Vistara Delhi to Mumbai flight by a man who was sitting behind her. The 17-year-old, in an Instagram post, said the man was rubbing his foot against her back and even caressed her neck while she was half asleep.

Air Vistara responded to the incident and tweeted that it is carrying out a detailed investigation into the matter.

