Youth across India unite for a dialogue on creating solutions to fight tobacco menace

New Delhi, Feb 5: World Cancer Day is an international day marked on February 4 to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

As per the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 analysis, cancer is one of the leading cause of preventable deaths across the world. About 80% of lung cancer deaths are caused by smoking, and many others are caused by exposure to secondhand smoke.

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, the Delhi-based MASH Project Foundation in partnership with the Tata Memorial Center brought together over 120 young people from across India by kick-starting their catalyzing journeys, a first-of-its-kind virtual youth meeting to create better ways for a youth-led movement for a tobacco-free India.

'Charcha se Change' had the participation of over 20 youth-centric organizations from UP, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Dehradun, and Gujarat to build a positive conversation on making India a tobacco-free nation and explore the role of young people in the same. The outcome of this activity includes the release of a youth perception and fact sheet for a tobacco-free India.

According to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (2019), children are initiating use of tobacco at age 10 years. At ages 13-15, 8.5% currently use some form of tobacco, 4.1% smoke tobacco, and 4.1% use smokeless tobacco. Given these disturbing statistics demonstrating the adverse health, social and financial impact of tobacco on young people, any solutions require them to be front and center.

Elaborating on the urgency and the need for action, Prof (Dr.) Pankaj Chaturvedi, Head Neck Surgeon, and Deputy Director, Cancer Epidemiology, Tata Memorial Centre said, "When young individuals, unfortunately, pass away due to the health effects of excessive tobacco consumption, the lives of their families and friends are also adversely affected. Sadly, this is not a small number. In India, 13.5 lac individuals per year face death because of tobacco consumption". As keynote speaker Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi also shared his valuable insights on the harmful effects of tobacco, the cancer health burden it causes for young people, the current tobacco consumption scenario, and the direction Indian youth need to take to help tackle tobacco use.

Organized in a World Cafe format, it had six breakout sessions that focused on emerging areas of action including increasing the age limit for tobacco consumption, the role of media and advertisement in influencing tobacco consumption, accessibility of tobacco products among others. Other speakers included Nikkie Gargi, a youth advocate from Odisha, who shared her own journey of how she overcame her tobacco addiction. According to Nikkie, "When it comes to de-addiction, communities play a big positive role. We should be a part of sharing circles and communities where that provides a safe space to talk about issues like tobacco addiction".

A key outcome of the meeting has been the creation of a youth collective that will support local youth micro-actions on the issue. Young people took center stage at the convening and examined the ways to strengthen awareness and advocacy.

Speaking about her experience, Manmayi Mohapatra from The 6 am Club said, "I found the convening and the breakout rooms very insightful for my own understanding. I'm glad to be part of a journey that is shaping a new narrative for tobacco-free India which is led, created, and supported by young people".

'Charcha se Change' is an urgent step in bringing youth to the center of conversations for the pertinent issue of tobacco control in India. MASH Project Foundation aims to continue activating young people to be advocates on the issue of tobacco control. Founder & CEO of MASH Project Foundation, Aashish Beergi outlined the importance of engaging young people, "Young people are India's biggest asset, and protecting their health should be a key priority for us. 'Charcha se Change' is a platform for youth and youth-centric organizations to have relevant conversations and mobilize action for making India a tobacco-free nation."

About MASH Project Foundation:

MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise committed to building and empowering a global community of young social changemakers. It works with national and international organizations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions on community building, capacity development, and amplifying impact through campaigns and communication solutions for the social impact space.

About Tata Memorial Center

Tata Memorial Center is a comprehensive center for the prevention and treatment of cancer, and for research. It is a landmark on the global health map and particularly important to this part of the world. Nearly 25,000 patients visit the clinics each year, not only from all over India but from neighbouring countries as well. About 60 per cent of patients seeking primary care are treated free of charge. Over the years, TMC has also realized the importance of preventive activities and is reaching out to create awareness even in rural areas.