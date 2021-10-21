YouTube
    You have right to protest not right to block roads: SC to farmers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The Supreme Court has said that the farmers do have a right to protest but not block road indefinitely. The court also granted a week's time to the farmer unions to file their response on a petition seeking removal of protesters from the roads.

    The court will hear the matter next on December 7. The court was hearing a plea filed by a Noida resident urging that the protesters be removed from the roads around the National Capital Region.

    "Ultimately some solution has to be found. We are not averse to their right to protest even when a legal challenge is pending, but roads cannot be blocked," the court said.

    Justice S K Kaul remarked that redressal can be through judicial form, parliamentary debates or agitation. However can highways be blocked and where does this end, he also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 13:48 [IST]
