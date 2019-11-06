You have failed: SC pulls up Centre, States on stubble burning

India

New Delhi

By Shreya

New Delhi, Nov 06: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Punjab government for its inability to control stubble burning by farmers.

"It is a question of life and death for crores of people. They suffer from diseases such as asthma and cancer because of all this... We outright reject the suggestion of allowing stubble burning on certain conditions," the court said.

Slamming the government of failing to provide a roadmap and leaving it all to officers, the court said, "Time has come to punish officers".