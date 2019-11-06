  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    You have failed: SC pulls up Centre, States on stubble burning

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Punjab government for its inability to control stubble burning by farmers.

    Supreme Court
    Supreme Court

    "It is a question of life and death for crores of people. They suffer from diseases such as asthma and cancer because of all this... We outright reject the suggestion of allowing stubble burning on certain conditions," the court said.

    Slamming the government of failing to provide a roadmap and leaving it all to officers, the court said, "Time has come to punish officers".

    More DELHI AIR POLLUTION News

    Read more about:

    delhi air pollution suprem court

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue