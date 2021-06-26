YouTube
    You can get a free haircut and shave at this salon provided you are vaccinated

    With cases of vaccines hesitancy being reported in many parts of Bihar, this salon owner has come up with a unique method to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

    A salon owner in Darbhanga district is now offering free haircut and shave for those who have taken the vaccination. To promote the vaccine drive, Shambhu Kumar Thakur is providing a free hair and shave for those who have been vaccinated.

    While the state government is taking various steps to inform the people about the vaccination drive, we have also decided to educate people in our own capacity, he also said. He said that free service has been provided to over 200 clients so far. A board too has bee put up about the same he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11:25 [IST]
    X