Yogi's hope that very good news awaits all irks Akhilesh

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Lucknow, Oct 6: A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted people to draw inspiration from Lord Ram and hoped a "very good news" awaits all, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked him, asking how does CM know what is going to happen in the court.

"The CM is saying a good news awaits all on Ayodhya issue. How does he know what is going to happen? The BJP have scant regards for the Constitution and law of the country. We always said we would accept, the country would accept the court''s decision," Yadav told reporters in reply to a question.

"The question is how does a newspaper know this. How does CM know what is going to happen?" he asked.

Amid the day-to-day hearing of the title suit over the 2.77 acre of disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land by the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday hoped a "very good news" awaited all.

"We are Ram bhakts. There is a lot of strength in ''bhakti''. I feel we will soon get to hear very good news," the chief minister said without elaborating or mentioning Ram temple.

We need to take inspiration from Lord Ram and contribute in nation building, he had said.

"Lord Ram resides in our each breath and we all are Bhakts (followers) of Bhagwan Ram and the strength lies in his Bhakti (Bhakti mein hi Shakti Hai)," the CM said.

Akhilesh said the BJP government, which claimed there is no ban on playing DJ in Kanwar yatra and religious function, has in reality imposed a ban on it.

"Allahabad DJ association people had met me and informed about this. Over one crore people are associated with the job and the government has taken away their employment," Akhilesh added.

Attacking BJP for encouraging privatisation, Akhilesh said, "The government is busy in privatisation and soon dalits will get no job opportunities."

On running of the House for 36 hours continuously without any break, Akhilesh said, "The government had said many lies during it (session) on development schemes. As per Niti Ayog UP ranks first from below in education and malnutrition."