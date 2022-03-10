YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: UP CM Yogi Adityanath is set to break the jinx in UP where no chief minister has been voted to power for a second consecutive term after completing a full five-year term. Whereas Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is heading towards breaking the jinx associated with state polls that the ruling party never returns.

    Yogi in UP, Dhami in Uttarakhand set to create history

    Looking at the current trends, the BJP is leading in 273 seats in the 403-member assembly while its nearest rival SP is ahead in 117 seats with BSP and Congress leading in four seats, each. In Uttarakhand, the BJP is leading in 45 seats while Congress is ahead in 21 seats.

    Exit polls had clearly indicated that the BJP would come to power in UP while there was a neck-and-neck fight in Uttarakhand. Hence, the trends in Hill State has taken pollsters by a surprise.

    In Uttar Pradesh, no Chief Minister has returned to power after completing five years in the office and Yogi will be creating history.
    It has to be noted that SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP's Mayawati, BJP's Kalyan Singh, Congress' Govind Ballabh Pant, Dr Sampuranand and a few others were Chief Ministers of the state more than once.

    In case of Uttarakhand, no incumbent government has returned to power since the formation of the state two decades ago. So, the saffron party is heading towards creating history.

    Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in four states among the five states that went for assembly polls in 2022. Apart from UP and Uttarakhand, it is ahead in Goa and Manipur.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:51 [IST]
