Yogi govt orders demotion of DySP to inspector for taking bribes in rape case

New Delhi, Nov 03: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has ordered the demotion of a deputy superintendent of police after he was found guilty of taking bribes and suppressing a rape case.

The officer is now an inspector.

Minister's Office termed it as a result of zero tolerance policy towards corruption.

DySP Vidya Kishore Sharma was posted as a circle officer (city) in Rampur when he was suspended on December 10 2021 following a complaint that he accepted bribe from the owner of a hospital who was accused of rape.

The government had ordered a departmental inquiry against him. A video of Sharma accepting the bribe had gone viral. Additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar said that Sharma, who had been promoted from inspector to DySP rank in 2018, was demoted after he was found guilty of corruption by a probe committee headed by the then DIG Moradabad.

The rape survivor had tried to lodge a complaint against the accused, but in vain. During a rally of the CM, she tried to immolate herself in protest. She was however saved by the police following which she met with Yogi Adityanath and appraised him about the police inaction on her complaint. The CM then ordered a probe.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 11:38 [IST]