YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Yogi govt orders demotion of DySP to inspector for taking bribes in rape case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 03: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has ordered the demotion of a deputy superintendent of police after he was found guilty of taking bribes and suppressing a rape case.

    The officer is now an inspector.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    Minister's Office termed it as a result of zero tolerance policy towards corruption.

    DySP Vidya Kishore Sharma was posted as a circle officer (city) in Rampur when he was suspended on December 10 2021 following a complaint that he accepted bribe from the owner of a hospital who was accused of rape.

    Yogi Adityanath flags of Run for Unity: Explains importance of Sardar PatelYogi Adityanath flags of Run for Unity: Explains importance of Sardar Patel

    The government had ordered a departmental inquiry against him. A video of Sharma accepting the bribe had gone viral. Additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar said that Sharma, who had been promoted from inspector to DySP rank in 2018, was demoted after he was found guilty of corruption by a probe committee headed by the then DIG Moradabad.

    The rape survivor had tried to lodge a complaint against the accused, but in vain. During a rally of the CM, she tried to immolate herself in protest. She was however saved by the police following which she met with Yogi Adityanath and appraised him about the police inaction on her complaint. The CM then ordered a probe.

    Comments

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News  

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath bribe inspector uttar pradesh chief minister

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X