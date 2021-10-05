Yogi govt completed 9 lakh houses under PMAY scheme, SP didn't even build 18 houses: PM Modi

Lucknow, Oct 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) alleging that the previous government headed by Akhilesh Yadav failed to construct houses for the poor despite the centre sanctioning thousands of crore for the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Speaking at 'Azadi@75 -New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo on Tuesday, Narendra Modi said that the centre had approved Rs 18,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh for constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana before 2017, but the SP did not build 18 houses.

However, the Yogi Aditya government has completed nine lakh houses under the scheme and 14 lakh houses are under construction, the Prime Minister said after digitally handing over keys of PMAY-U houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had made three crore poor families "lakhpati."

"Today, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban, 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh have received keys to their houses. 80% of the houses are either owned by women or they are co-owners," Modi said.

After arriving at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Modi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Governor Anandiben Patel, walked through the three exhibitions being set up in the expo. He also inquired about the Ayodhya development masterplan. PTI

