Yogi Adityanath the main star campaigner in Rajasthan Assembly polls for many reasons

New Delhi, Dec 1: The way Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has cornered the Congress during his campaign for Rajasthan Assembly elections, many candidates contesting the election are demanding his meetings in their constituencies. Even Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje wants him to give some more time in Rajasthan to address some more rallies.

The way Yogi Adityanath is getting response in Rajasthan and tide is now seemingly turned against the Congress, the UP CM may sail the Rajasthan BJP through in this elections. He was constantly campaigning for the last three days in the state. The BJP strategists have realised the importance of Yogi Adityanath so he might address some more rallies but the issues is Yogi does not stay there in the night. He comes back to Lucknow every night so his own state is not neglected.

Sources said that followers of Yogi Adityanath from the neighbouring states have also started reaching different Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan to help the BJP candidates on his call. The number is big and huge number of followers of Yogi have reached to Alwar and Bharatpur districts from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has also promised to include life of Guru Gorakhnath in the syllabus of Rajasthan school to woo followers of Nath Panth sect. It has been promised to include ancient Yoga of Nath Panth in Syllabus and Yoga Practice.

The BJP manifesto also promised to built a national memorial in the honour of Guru Gorakhnath and also promised setting up a library. The BJP is banking on Yogi Adityanath as he can polarise voters and this is the reason that most of his rallies are either in Muslim-dominated area or in the areas dominated by Nath Panth sect.

The influence and presence of Nath Panth sect is spread from Bikaner to Badmer and several districts including Jalore. There is a huge support base in these areas. Nath Panth sect has sizable presence in Western Rajasthan. Considering this, it has been added in Sankalp Patra that places of Nath Panth sect will be rehabilitated and renovated.