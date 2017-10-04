Yogi Adityanath leads BJP's padayatra in Kerala, Amit Shah returns to Delhi on 'party work'

Yogi Adityanath leads BJP's 'JanRaksha Yatra' in Kannur, Amit Shah goes back to Delhi |Oneindia News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Kerala to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Suraksha Yatra' on Wednesday. The National president of the party, Amit Shah, however, decided to cut his visit short citing 'party work' and returned to Delhi. Amit Shah's one-day event in Mangaluru scheduled to take place on Wednesday has been canceled abruptly.

Yogi Adityanath will lead Wednesday's yatra in Kannur. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister arrived at Kannur by 11 AM to add a saffron tinge to left's red bastion- Kannur. "He will lead the padayatra for about 10-12 kms. He will also address a public meeting in Kannur this evening," said a BJP leader from Kerala. He also expressed confidence that Amit Shah would return to resume the leadership of the yatra on Thursday.

Amit Shah- who inaugurated the yatra against 'rise of extremism and political violence under the CPI(M) regime'- was expected to take part in the padayatra for three days, until Thursday. On Wednesday, the BJP national president was to visit Mangaluru but the same has been canceled. Mangaluru unit of the BJP claimed that Shah had to return to Delhi over party work and his program has been postponed indefinitely.

The Kerala BJP unit has however maintained that Amit Shah's Mangaluru event has been canceled but he would return on Thursday to lead the padayatra once again. Yogi Adityanath's inclusion to lead the padayatra came at the last minute on Tuesday with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh deciding on introducing the 'Hindutva idol' into the protest.

OneIndia News