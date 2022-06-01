Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha'

Day 1 of UP budget session sees protests by SP; Yogi Adityanath says govt ready to discuss any issue

Lucknow, Jun 01: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived at Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha'.

"The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by PM Modi almost 2 years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today," CM Adityanath said in a statement.

Adityanath also performed a 'Shila Pujan' of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple and said the temple will be a "symbol of people's belief".

He laid the foundation of the sanctum sanctorum amidst chanting of mantras in the presence of the Ram temple trust, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and others.

'This temple will be a symbol of people's belief. It will be a 'Rashtra mandir' and its work will move forward at full speed.

''The 500-year old 'taipan' (uneasiness) of devotees is going to end and we will have a temple here,'' Adityanath asserted.

Earlier, Maurya said the first phase of the Ram temple construction is completed and the second phase will start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum.

''The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase of the temple construction will start with the laying of the foundation stone by the chief minister," he said.

The minister added that it was "a day of great happiness" for the devotees of Lord Ram.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 11:25 [IST]