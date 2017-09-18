Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs take oath as MLCs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took oath as a member of the state Legislative Council. The ministers were administered oath by chairman of the Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav.

On September 8, Yogi got elected unopposed to the legislative council, thus becoming a state legislature and retaining his post as well.

The others elected to the state council deputy CM's Dinesh Sharma, Keshav Prasad Mourya, state transport minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Raza will also take oath today.

The five were elected in the by-polls which were held after four Samajwadi Party (SP) and one Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLCs quit their seats in August.

Adityanath had taken oath as the Chief Minister on March 19 and to become a member of council of ministers, candidates including CM is required to get elected to either of the two houses, that is Vidhana Sabha or Vidhana Parishad.

All of them had to get elected to either the Assembly or the Legislative Council before September 19 in order to continue as ministers.

