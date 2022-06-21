Yoga is India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi, Jun 21: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday sent his greeting to people on the International Yoga Day, saying Yoga is India's gift to humantiy and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul.

He asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits. The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. "Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Kovind tweeted.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga at the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga in the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka.

He said that today we see that Yoga has come out of the households and has spread all over the world and this is a picture of spiritual realization, and that of natural and shared human consciousness, especially in the last two years of an unprecedented pandemic. "Yoga has now become a global festival. Yoga is not only for any individual, but for the entire humanity. Therefore, this time the theme of International Day of Yoga is - Yoga for humanity", he said. He thanked the United Nation and all the countries for taking this theme globally.

Whereas Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who performed Yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at Thyagaraj stadium on the occasion of International Yoga Day, appealed people to resolve for practising Yoga and Pranayam every day. Kejriwal joined members of 'Dilli Ki Yogashala' along with his deputy Manish Sisodia at the stadium for the Yoga session.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 9:12 [IST]