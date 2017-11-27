Yet another blow to YSR Congress, MLA Giddi Eswari joins TDP

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) suffered yet another blow with party's MLA from Paderu, Giddi Eswari, joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday.

Eswari said to have had differences with YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati. Eshwari had been sulking over the party's decision to appoint Kumba Ravibabu as YSRCP in-charge for Araku, said reports.

On November 4, YSR Congress' Vantala Rajeswari joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Rajeshwari was the 22nd YSR Congress Party MLA to have defected to the TDP.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is the leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, had earlier said that his party would boycott all forthcoming sessions of the Andhra Pradesh assembly if all of its MLAs, who defected to the ruling Telugu Desam Party, are not disqualified immediately.

