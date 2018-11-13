Yechury to meet Stalin to forge front against BJP

Chennai, Nov 11: In an effort to bring together political parties opposed to the BJP and its allies on a common platform, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will meet DMK president M K Stalin today.

This comes within days of both the leaders meeting Naidu and giving their support to the alliance against the NDA for the 2019 polls.

MK Stalin had ''promised'' his support for the anti-BJP platform after meeting with Naidu on November 9 and urged parties in Opposition to do the same.

The meeting on November 13 between Stalin and Yechury and the one on November 22 being hosted by Naidu may throw more light on how these alliances are going to work out.

Also Read Opposition parties to meet on Nov 22, want to create 'anti-BJP' platform: Chandrababu Naidu

The November 22 meeting will focus on the form and structure of the proposed anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forum and a course of action to take forward the initiative further. Besides, a plan of action will be drafted to fight the Narendra Modi government over its alleged anti-people policies such as use of official agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax department to settle scores with political rivals, dismantling of institutions and the "ill-effects" of the note ban.

Naidu, who has met several opposition leader in the past few days, will be meeting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on November 19.

In two trips to Delhi - on October 23 and November 1, Naidu met leaders from a wide spectrum of opposition parties including Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) leader MK Stalin and leaders of the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He had visited Bengaluru on Thursday to meet Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) and his father and former prime minister HD Devegowda.