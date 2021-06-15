YouTube
    Year on since India’s braves were martyred at Galwan Valley, but situation remains tense but under control

    New Delhi, June 15: With the Chinese Army delaying the agreed de-escalation, the situation in eastern Ladakh still remains tense. It is been a year since Lt. Colonel B Santosh Babu and 19 other brave soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives following a fist fight with the People's Liberation Army at Patrolling Point 14 in the Galwan Valley.

    The situation is under control, but tense, officials monitoring the situation tell OneIndia.

    China on the other hand has suggested negotiations at the Division Commander level, which involve teams headed by officers of the rank of Major General.

    The Division Commander level talks are different compared to the Corps Commander level talks which involves more senior officers.

    The last time India and China held the Corps Commander level talks was on April 9 and that ended in a stalemate. Today marks one year since the Galwan Valley clash.

    The only major development since then has been the disengagement in Pangong Tso.

    China conveyed to India that negotiations for disengagement at Hot Springs and Gogra Post can be held by the Division Commanders. The offer is under consideration, officials have said.

    The PLA troops have built both permanent and temporary accommodation and have procured additional snow mobility vehicles. Further the Chinese troops have been rotated in the Pangong Lake area and the 4th and 6th division were withdrawn from both banks of the lake. They were replaced by the 8th and 11th divisions and both have two mobility regiments, an artillery and armoured regiment as well.

    Intelligence inputs have suggested that the Chinese are preparing for a long haul and this is an indicator that they are no mood of any sort of escalation immediately.

    Last week, it was year since both sides started negotiations to dial down tensions but people familiar with the developments say that there has been limited success.There have been 11 rounds of military commander level talks since the past year. The first round of talks were held on June 6 2020.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 13:15 [IST]
    X