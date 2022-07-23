Yasin Malik begins hunger strike inside Tihar jail

Can Yasin Malik go in appeal: Yes, but not against his conviction

New Delhi, July 23: Yasin Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) who is serving his life term for cases including funding terrorism, has reportedly begun a hunger strike inside Tihar jail.

The Kashmiri separatist leader, who is lodged in jail number 7 of the Tihar prison, has alleged that his case is not being investigated properly and commenced the hunger strike on July 22, ANI reported.

He was convicted in a terror funding case by a Delhi court in May and is serving varying jail terms, all running concurrently.

He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror funding case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also lodged in the high-security Tihar jail, went on a hunger strike for 17 days demanding additional meetings with his wife, lodged in jail number six.