    Yasin Malik begins hunger strike inside Tihar jail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 23: Yasin Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) who is serving his life term for cases including funding terrorism, has reportedly begun a hunger strike inside Tihar jail.

    The Kashmiri separatist leader, who is lodged in jail number 7 of the Tihar prison, has alleged that his case is not being investigated properly and commenced the hunger strike on July 22, ANI reported.

    File photo of Yasin Malik
    File photo of Yasin Malik

    He was convicted in a terror funding case by a Delhi court in May and is serving varying jail terms, all running concurrently.

    He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror funding case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

    Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik and 3 others as her abductors

    Earlier, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also lodged in the high-security Tihar jail, went on a hunger strike for 17 days demanding additional meetings with his wife, lodged in jail number six.

    X