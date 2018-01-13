Former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said it is "our bounden duty to take note of what the judges have said".

Addressing a press conference on Saturday at his Noida residence, Sinha said, "BJP leaders are scared at the moment. That's why they are not openly supporting the four judges. When four top judges are sharing their concern with the members of the media, how can this be an internal matter?"

The former finance minister attacked the Central government over the short Winter Session of Parliament and said, "If the country's Parliament is not in order, the Supreme Court is not in order, then democracy is under threat in the country. If the four senior judges have gone public then how is it a Supreme Court matter alone? If you read the letter, one thing is clear that Supreme Court judges or benches were appointed selectively to hear certain cases."

"Regarding the arrangement of appointing selective Benches for some special cases in the Supreme Court, a clarification must be put before the public," he said, adding that those cases should also be revealed.

"Indeed, those selective benches must have been appointed to obstruct the judicial process and manipulate the final verdict," he added.

He further added that people would be failing in their national duty if they did not take note of this. "If political parties, or anyone concerned about the future of democracy in the country, don't take note of this, we fail in our national duty. It is a serious matter. All those who care about the future of the country and of democracy should raise their voice," Sinha said.

Four top Supreme Court judges on Friday had taken an extraordinary step when they decided to speak to media against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra calling the administration in the top court 'not in order.

BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra, on Friday had termed the extraordinary development of Friday as an internal matter of the judiciary. On the other hand, the Congress party had called the revolt by four Supreme Court judges as 'unprecedented.'

OneIndia News