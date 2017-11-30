XAT 2018 registrations end today: How to apply

The XAT 2018 registrations end today. Here are steps on how to apply.

The candidates who are planning to appear for this aptitude test may fill their application forms online on the XAT official website. The XAT exam will be conducted on January 7, 2018. XAT exam is organised by XLRI for XAMI members. There are 11 prestigious management schools which are XAMI members. Apart from these institutes, XAT score is accepted by a score of other prestigious institutes. XAT 2018 is the preliminary step towards applying to XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes.

XAT 2018 registrations: How to apply:

Go to xatonline.in

Enter correct name, email id and contact details

You will be asked to generate a password and provisional XAT Id.

Use this information to login with your account

Complete the application form

Without late fee, the amount is Rs 1650 and with late fee it is 2000

You can pay the fee both online and offline

Through online you could use credit, debit card and also netbanking

For offline mode, candidates can pay a fee chalan at nearest IDBI bank or DD issued by any bank in favour of XLRI Jamshedpur, payable at Jamshedpur. Once the DD is done, candidates can update the details in their XAT application

OneIndia News