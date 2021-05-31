Coronavirus Lockdown: 'Don't use tobacco, alcohol to cope with boredom, these affect immunity'

Vardhan appeals all states, UTs to ban sale of smokeless tobacco products, spitting in public

Study reveals air pollution, hypertension among other top risk factors for death in India in 2019

World No Tobacco Day 2021: What are the dangers caused by passive smoking?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 31: World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31. According to WHO, more than 8 million people die every year due to tobacco use. Hence, Anti-Tobacco Day or World No Tobacco Day is an annual event introduced by WHO to emphasize the devastating, deadly effects of tobacco consumption.

The direct tobacco use and second-hand exposure to it, lead to deterioration of acute lower respiratory tract infections and "big five" respiratory diseases comprising asthma, lung cancer, tuberculosis, pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. What is worth paying attention to is, we must not take passive smoking lightly.

Coronavirus cases: India reports 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, 3,128 deaths in last 24 hours

Not only does the fatal risks apply to first-hand smokers (tobacco users), the harm is equally adverse for passive smokers. Passive smoking, also known as second-hand smoking just as active smoking could heavily prove hazardous to health.

What are the dangers of SHS in children?

a. Passive smoking, also known as SHS enhances the chances of respiratory illnesses in children. Akid spending the first 18 months of its life in a household of active tobacco consumption, develops risks of acute respiratory disorder syndrome, along with being prone to cold, cough, wheeze, breathlessness, asthma attacks, glue ear, lower immunity.

b. Kids subjected to passive smoking do not have their lungs grow to full potential.

c. There is greater risk of meningococcal disease.

d. It causes sudden unexpected death in infants and fatal sleep accidents.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 10:29 [IST]