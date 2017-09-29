World Heart Day: Most heart related claims received from Mumbai

Mumbai, September 29: The number of heart-related claims received by non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance are highest from Mumbai in the current fiscal, a study says.

The company's heart claims grew 24.84 per cent in April-August at 648 as against NCR (19.92 per cent) and Chennai (7.04 per cent), a report by ICICI Lombard said. As per the report, claims are higher in the age band of 56-75 years (50.72 per cent), whereas they were on the significant rise among the people falling under the age group of 36-55 years (37.31 per cent).

"The claims we have received from across the country, over the past three years, invariably shows that Mumbai followed by Delhi are the cities more prone to cardiovascular diseases," Sanjay Datta, chief underwriting and claims, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, adding "the major factor associated with this could be stress."

On the contrary, Datta said, claims received by us over the past 3 years from Tier II and Tier III cities has witnessed a reduction, this therefore showcases a perceptible shift in people's behaviour towards heart ailments in non metro cities.

However, a report by a standalone health insurer, Star Health and Allied Insurance says that there is a fall in cardiac claims to 79.05 per cent in fiscal 2016-17 from 114.41 per cent in the previous fiscal. As per the report, northern region recorded maximum number of claims, showing an increase of 143.55 per cent from 121.43 per cent a year ago.

There was a stark increase in claims amongst women in fiscal 2016-17, showing a growth of 120.93 per cent, whereas the claims grew 120.93 per cent among men during the year gone by.

PTI