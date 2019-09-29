World Heart Day 2019: 80% cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by lifestyle changes

New Delhi, Sep 29: Today is World Heart Day 2019. Heart Day is observed to spread awareness about heart health and cardiovascular diseases. Special emphasis is given to spread awareness about how to prevent heart ailments. It aims to motivate people that by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, at least 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke can be avoided.

Quitting smoking, exercising and eating healthy are some of the basics that can be done to improve heart health and well being. Overeating, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets and high blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels are all factors which can trigger heart disease and threaten lives.

Through the Global Hearts Initiative, WHO is supporting governments around the world to scale-up efforts on CVD prevention and control through three technical packages: MPOWER for tobacco control, SHAKE for salt reduction and HEARTS for the strengthening of CVD management in primary health care. Launched in September 2016, the Global Hearts Initiative has since been rolled out in a number of countries.

Cardiovascular disease is a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels which supply blood to lungs, brain, kidneys and other parts of the body. World Health Organization (WHO) has a target to reduce premature deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) 25% by 2025, of which CVDs make up the largest proportion.

These days cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of major causes of death and disability in the world, killing 17.5 million people a year (half of all non-communicable-disease related deaths); and over 23 million predicted deaths from CVDs by 2030 (31% global deaths from CVDs).

World Heart Day provides a vital global platform to raise awareness and encourage individuals, families, communities and governments to take action now. Together we have the power to reduce the burden and premature deaths from CVD and helping people everywhere to live longer, better, heart-healthy lives.

World Heart Day 2019 theme, history and significance

The World Heart Day 2019 theme is 'My Heart, Your Heart', which ensures heart health equity for all. This year, the World Heart Federation focuses on creating a global community of heart heroes - people from all walks of life who are preparing now to live longer, better, heart-healthy lives by making a promise which includes a promise to families to cook and eat healthy food and promise to children to make them more physically active and stop them from smoking.

World Heart Day is an initiative of the World Heart Federation, founded in 2000. World Heart Federation (WHF) is a non-governmental organization based in Geneva, Switzerland. The members of the World Heart Federation are actively involved in the celebration in order to spread the information of premature deaths from heart disease. In this campaign, there are many collaborators of the World Heart Federation, including several major organizations like the Indian Heart Association.

World Heart Day is a campaign established to spread awareness about keeping the heart healthy among people throughout the world. World Heart Day informs people around the world that cardiovascular diseases, including stroke and heart disease, are the world's leading cause of death claiming 17.9 million lives every year.

It also focuses on the actions that people can take to prevent and control cardiovascular diseases by controlling risk factors like unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, etc. This could avoid 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke. Cardiovascular disease accounts for nearly half of all non-communicable diseases deaths, making it the number one cause of death globally. In May 2012, the world leaders planned to reduce global mortality from non-communicable diseases by 25% by 2025.