World Heart Day 2017: Here's how you can keep your heart healthy

World Heart Day 2017 is commemorated every year on 29th September to raise awareness about heart health on a global platform. This year, the focus is on cardiovascular heart diseases that have become the leading cause of death and disability around the world. Heart Ailments can be tackled by maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Follow these simple steps to keep your heart healthy:

What are Cardio-Vascular Diseases (CVD)? Cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart attack and stroke, is the world's number one killer, causing 17.5 million deaths each year, with the figure expected to rise to 23 million by 2030. Fuel your heart: 'Fuel your heart' essentially refers to eating and drinking well and giving your heart the fuel it needs to live a long life. Here are five foods you must include in your daily diet to boost heart health- oats, Nuts, Legumes, Berries and flaxseeds. Also eating fruits and vegetables like oranges, broccoli, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and papaya are all rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, potassium, folate and fiber which is really good for the heart. Quit smoking: Stopping smoking is the single best thing anyone can do to improve their heart health. According to World Health Organization (WHO) smoking causes nearly 10% of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and is only preceded by high blood pressure as the major cause of CVD. Tobacco use is the leading single preventable cause of death worldwide, killing more than 7 million people each year. Move more: Physical inactivity is another contributor to CVD, as it can lead to unhealthy weight gain, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Aiming for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity five times a week can help cut this risk, with brisk walking, jogging, swimming and cycling being good options. Making everyday changes such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator and walking instead of driving are also easy ways to get more active.

OneIndia News