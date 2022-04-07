World Health Day: Our initiatives have made healthcare affordable, says PM Modi

BJP not only challenged vote bank politics but also succeeded in making people understand its harm: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on World Health Day today.

The PM highlighted the manner in which the Centre's initiatives have helped make healthcare affordable to everyone in the country.

"I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Jan Aushadhi. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness," the PM said.

आरोग्यं परमं भाग्यं स्वास्थ्यं सर्वार्थसाधनम्॥



Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hardwork that has kept our planet protected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2022

The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure, the PM also said. "In the last 8 years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government's efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngster," the PM said in another tweet.

