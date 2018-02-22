Won’t leave you until task is complete: Shah tells BJP workers in Karnataka

I will not leave you until I see all of you putting in the required hard work, the BJP's national president told party workers in Karnataka. This is a golden year for the BJP and there is a good chance to come to power in Karnataka, Amit Shah said.

Speaking to party workers after inaugurating the convention of the Shakti Kendra, Shah also expressed disappointment that enough was not being done at the booth level. He said that he had assigned 23 points to be executed, but they were yet to be completed.

He cited the example of Uttar Pradesh where the party was out of power for a long time. He said if they could come to power in UP, then there is no reason why they cannot win in Karnataka.

He reminded the workers that they should regularly visit the booths and complete the tasks assigned to them. He said he is a taskmaster and will not leave anyone until they complete their job. Ignoring instructions is something that I will not tolerate, Shah also said.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

