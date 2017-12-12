Women take to streets to protest Hisar child rape

Women's Rights activists on December 12 hit the streets in the National Capital to demand justice for the 5-year old girl who was raped, murdered and violated with wooden sticks in Harayana's Hisar on December 10.

The girl was sleeping in her house beside her mother, only to be found missing in the morning. When the body was found, the 5-year old was found dead and bleeding and wooden rods were inserted in her private parts, much like the Nirbhaya Gang Rape case.

Women organisations took to the streets to protest against such violence on women and asked the respective governments to step up security measures for women safety.

Activist Kavita Krishnan questioned the Manohar Lal Khattar Government and asked why a single arrest has not been made so far.

OneIndia News