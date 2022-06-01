Women perform Garba on treadmill, but internet is not impressed

Watch: Mother elephant seen carrying carcass of her dead calf in Jalpaiguri

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 01: Fitness and workout videos are a hit on social media and a source of inspiration for people. However, a video of a group of women performing garba while walking on a treadmill has left the internet divided.

In the viral clip, the women can be seen dressed in traditional attires dancing to Garba, with co-ordinated steps while walking on a treadmill. One can also notice 'Garbe ki raat' song playing in the background.

An Instagram page called Garba World posted the video with the caption, "Watch till end".

Garba is a form of dance which originates from the state of Gujarat in India.

Garba is performed in a circle as a symbol of the Hindu view of time.The dance symbolises that God, represented in feminine form in this case, is the only thing that remains unchanging in a constantly changing universe (jagat).

Since beig posted, the video has garnered more than 102,950 likes and received mixed reactions. Many netizens raised concern as it could be dangerous.

"Completely unsafe to be wearing those skirts on a treadmill!", an instagram user wrote.

"Its a dangerous thing to do if there cloth gets stuck thn it can get a worst accident," another said.

"Kya ho gaya hai aajkal logo ko kuch bhi karte hai, seriously," a third comment said.