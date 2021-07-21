Women fall off 6300 ft cliff while taking swing joyride; Video viral on social media

In a video that has gone viral on social media shows two women from Russia can be seen taking a swing ride which is placed right on the edge of a cliff. However, when they decided to take the swing ride, they were not prepared for what was in store for them. The women fell off the cliff after the swing's chains snapped.

According to reports, the incident took place in Sulak Canyon in the Russian Republic of Dagestan. In the video, two women can be seen taking a swing ride which is perched right on the edge of a cliff. After they took their seats, a man from behind can be seen pushing the swing.

Initially, it seemed to be a joyride. But, it soon turned into a nightmare after the swing's chains snapped. The duo fell off the swing perched on the edge of a 6300 ft cliff.

Fortunately, the women escaped with minor injuries, Daily Mail reported.

Moment two women fell off a 6000-Ft cliff swing over the Sulak Canyon in Dagestan, Russia.

Both women landed on a narrow decking platform under the edge of the cliff & miraculously survived with minor scratches.

Police have launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/oIO9Cfk0Bx — UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) July 14, 2021

According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, a daily newspaper quoted a source in the law enforcement as "The women got scared and sustained scratches, but neither of them suffered serious injuries. It is chilling to imagine what could have happened if they slipped when the swings were at a maximum height."

The Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan said the swing 'did not meet safety standards because of which the women fell'. According to reports, law enforcement agencies are 'already conducting relevant checks to ensure that nothing threatens lives and health'.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 9:25 [IST]