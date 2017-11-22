Woman techie dies after falling from 10th floor of apartment in Bengaluru

A 27-year-old woman plunged to her death from the tenth floor of an upscale apartment complex in Marathahalli on Wednesday.

The body of Geethanjali, working in a leading IT company was found laying on the ground. She is suspected to have jumped from the 10th floor of the building.

The woman hailed from Goa. The police are yet to ascertain if the death was accidental or a homicide.

According to the sources, the woman was at work as usual and during tea break she went off and her colleagues were unaware of her whearabout.

"Though no suicide note or evidence of foul play was found in her room, the body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, the police said.

The Police have taken custory of her laptop for further enquiry and have sought the help of the residents of the apartment.

The Police said they were investigating whether it was a suicide or murder.

