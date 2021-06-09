Why the Nizamabad polls will make it to the Guinness Book of World Records

Woman gives birth to 10 children: The earlier Guinness Book of World Record was 9

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 09: 10 babies at once!! That is quite some feat. A South African woman reportedly gave birth to 10 babies.

She broke the Guinness Book of World Record that was held by Malian Halima Cissee, who gave birth to nine babies last month n Morocco. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37 earlier thought she was going to give birth to 8 babies. However she and her family were surprised when she gave birth to 10 babies on Monday.

Pretoria News after the birth of the decuplets quoted Sithole's husband Teboho Tsotetsi

and said, " it is seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional."

Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies (she & her doctors thought she was expecting 6… then 8…).



The 37-year-old is now the mother of 12 (the decuplets join their 6-year old twin siblings)



She is now in the Guinness World Book of Records.

🤰🏾https://t.co/N7PKXQUDUJ — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) June 8, 2021

The lady who hails from Gauteng said that her pregnancy was natural and she did not have to undergo any fertility treatments.

Sithole had told Pretoria News last month that she was shocked by her pregnancy. "I was convinced that if it was more, it would be twins or triplets, not more than that. When the doctor told me, I took time to believe it," she also said.

EXCLUSIVE: A Gauteng woman has given birth to 10 babies, breaking the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.https://t.co/YwXvpbpP6p — IOL News (@IOL) June 8, 2021

She said she had sleepless nights. How would they fit in the womb and would they survive. What if they come out conjoined in the head or hands or stomach? I asked myself all these questions until the doctor assured that me that my womb was starting to expand inside. God made a miracle and my children stayed in the womb without any complications, she also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 11:41 [IST]