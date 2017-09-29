Woman cop thrashes female bus conductor for being asked to pay for bus ticket

Hyderabad, Sep 29: A video purportedly showing a woman police constable assaulting a female bus conductor inside a bus in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to order an inquiry into the incident. The incident had occurred on September 27.

The woman police constable, G Rajitha Kumari, was travelling in a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus from Mahabubnagar depot, when the conductor asked her to buy a ticket for the journey. When the constable showed her a photocopy of her ID card, the conductor asked for her original ID card, the RTC staff said.

The video clip of the incident, filmed by a passenger, was aired by some TV news channels. It shows that after a brief argument between the two, the woman constable pushed aside the conductor and hit her several times, even as fellow passengers intervened.

Condemning the incident, a group of employees of the TSRTC held a demonstration and later took out a protest rally in Mahabubnagar town yesterday. They further demanded suspension and stern action against the police woman at the earliest. "When the conductor asked the woman constable for a ticket she refused to buy," they alleged.

Reacting on the incident, Mahabubnagar District Superintendent of Police B Anuradha said, a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter and stringent disciplinary action will be initiated against her once they receive the inquiry report. "The constable has been attached to the Mahabubnagar police headquarters," the SP said.

