Woman cop's brave act recorded on cam

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Nov 11: A female cop's life-saving act in the rain-hit Chennai is winning the hearts of the netizens. TP Chathiram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carried an unconscious youth on her shoulders and apparently sent him to a hospital, as per reports.

The clip of her brave act has now gone viral. In the video, she is seen lifting the man on her own without any support and carrying the youth till she finds an autorickshaw to rush him to the hospital.

As per the media reports, the youth, identified as Udaya Kumar, worked at a cemetery. She received a call saying that he was dead at a cemetery. However, once she reached the spot she realised that the man is alive and rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

It is reported that the man fell asleep under the influence of alcohol and he was locked up at the cemetery by other workers without knowing that he was inside.

"Due to continuous rain overnight, Udayakumar was completely drenched and frozen. The fellow workers thought he was dead and alerted us. When we found him to be alive, he was given necessary first-aid before rushing him to the hospital, " DTNext quotes the inspector as saying.

Her brave act has been praised by former cop and current Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Twitter. He posted the clip and praised her efforts that saved the life of a youth. He had a special mention for the woman for going beyond the call of her duty.

Netizens have showered appreciation for the police officer as the clip is now going viral on the internet.

Rains Wreak Havoc in Chennai

The inundation caused by monsoon rains in several neighbourhoods has virtually paralysed the daily routine of residents. Several areas, including Choolai, Pattalam and Perambur are heavily inundated with water stagnating up to two to three feet, putting residents into severe trouble.

It has also affected vehicular movements and caused waterlogging in the city. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening. "Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021," IMD said.

Meanwhile, the arrival of flights at Chennai airport have been suspended till evening in view of showers and heavy winds though departures would continue, authorities here said on Thursday. "Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind," the Chennai Airport tweeted.

In another tweet, the metropolis airport regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to severe weather conditions. "Passengers are requested to contact the concerned airline(s) for any updates regarding schedules. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 16:49 [IST]