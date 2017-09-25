Spurned lover burnt alive by man in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, a woman was burnt alive by a man and his father in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday night in an alleged case of one-sided love.

A case has been registered by the police. Following the incident, the Rajasthan police have arrested the concerned man, father and his mother as well.

The incident took place when an argument took place between the duo after which the boy's family members allegedly poured kerosene on the victim and set her ablaze.

Manish Chaaran, Rajasthan Police, suspected one-sided love affair as the reason behind the gruesome act. He also said that the woman had affection towards him and an argument took place between them following which this incident happened.

OneIndia News