Woman alleges molestation in cab, forced to file robbery complaint

Gurgaon, Dec 9: A woman has alleged that she was molested and thrown out of a moving cab by three men on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway here but the police "forced" her to file a case of robbery only.

However, Gurgaon Police Chief PRO Manish Sehgal, while reacting to the allegation, said the woman had only filed a complaint related to robbery and there was no mention of rape attempt and molestation.

An SHO and a woman counsellor have approached the complainant again to know the details of the incident, the PRO said. The woman (30), a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district who works , said the incident took place on Thursday around 8 pm after she left office and took a private cab from busy Shankar Chowk of neighbouring Gurgaon for Hero Honda Chowk.

"While I was waiting for a cab, a taxi stopped near me. I asked the cab driver to drop me at Hero Honda Chowk. I didn't suspect on the intention of two persons already sitting in it as they appeared as passengers," She said.

"Near Jharsa Chowk, the three men, including the driver, started molesting me. When I resisted their attempts and tried to raise alarm, they tied my hands and legs and choked me," the woman who works as an executive said. They attempted to rape her too, she said.

"In the meantime, two bike-borne police personnel appeared near the spot. After which the trio panicked and sped towards Rajiv Chowk. They then snatched my phone and wallet and threw me out of the moving cab near Rajiv Chowk. They then escaped from the spot," the victim said.

With the help of a passerby, she informed her husband and the couple later approached the Sector-40 police station. "Initially, the police officers did not file FIR of molestation and relevant charges and tried to hush-up the matter by saying that they will visit the spot," the victim said. "They made us to wait for nearly two hours at the police station and asked to show evidence of molestation. They then forced us to give a complaint of robbery and registered an FIR on the basis of it," she added.

ACP Manish Sehgal told PTI, "The couple gave complaint of mobile and cash theft and we have registered the FIR accordingly. They are satisfied with the police probe. He claimed that the couple in the complaint did not mention any use of force, molestation, rape attempt by the accused.

"We have no knowledge of use of any force or molestation. The SHO and woman counsellor also approached and counselled her today asking her to narrate if she was molested. "We are investigating all the angles of the case," the ACP said.

PTI