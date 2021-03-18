Within a year these tolls will be removed from the highway says Gadkari in Parliament

New Delhi, Mar 17: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that during previous governments, tolls had been created in many places within urban areas which is 'wrong and unjust' and the removal work will be completed in a year.

Gadkari said in Parliament that tolls within cities were first created. This is wrong and unjust. This toll will end in a year also. There were a lot of thieves in such tolls. He said that now GPS system will be installed in trains, with the help of which toll charges can be paid and after that such toll will not be required inside the city.

Gadkari said, "the removal of such tolls from inside the cities will be completed in a year." In response to another question, he said, "we do not award the project without acquiring 90 per cent of the land. A detailed project report (DPR) is prepared after the land is acquired. "

Gadkari also said that the green highway between Raipur to Visakhapatnam has been approved. Work has started The work is expected to be completed in about a year and a half. This will benefit the people of many states.