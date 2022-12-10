With terror down, Kashmir braces for more terrorists, psy-ops

New Delhi, Dec 10: Pakistan has been constantly making efforts to push terrorists in Jammu And Kashmir even the government said that this year 180 of them have been gunned down. Earlier this week, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai told the Parliament that 180 terrorists have been killed in Jammu And Kashmir this year, so far. He also told the Rajya Sabha that 62 security personnel including 31 civilians too have lost their lives in terror related incidents.

In October this year, Jammu and Kashmir, DGP Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan is trying to push terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC). He also said that recently some infiltration bids had been made in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri province and Kupwara and Baramulla in the Kashmir region.

Officials OneIndia spoke with said that Pakistan is desperately trying to enhance infiltration bids as they have lost many terrorists this year in the Valley. Further they would also want the Valley to remain on the boil as they want to cover up the instability in their country.

During the interrogation relating to the recent Udhampur blast, the police learnt that Pakistan is looking to push more terrorists before the winters. Further the interrogation also suggested that the rogue nation is pushing more arms and ammunition to make the Valley violent. The spate of targeted killings by the The Resistence Front a derivative of the Pakistan backed Lashkar-e-Tayiba is a clear indication that things are changing at a rapid pace in the Valley. The killings are a way of telling the locals to stay away from the local administration failing which they would face their fury.

"Pakistan is an enemy of development and a lover of destruction. That is what they have done over the last 30 years. They won't like any development to happen. Defintely Pakistan and its agencies have been ensuring that the Valley remains not in peace but in turmoil. Now the things are better and improving with each passing day," Dilbag Singh had said.

In 2019, the security agencies had found that Pakistan had decided to equip terrorists with high-altitude winter gear and the same was discussed during a meeting of the army. This call was taken because normally during the winters, the infiltrations slow down due to heavy snowfall in December. To ensure that the inflow of terrorists into India continues, it was decided to provide them with winter-gear, the agencies had also found.

In addition to infiltration attempts, the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have been resorting to all sorts of tactics to keep the Valley on boil. The releasing of the names of the Hindu government employees and pro-India journalists, police and government officials in public domain is part of the psy-ops by Pakistan.

Rai told the Rajya Sabha that this year 123 terrorist related incidents took place in J&K. He also said that eight journalists working with Srinagar based local newspapers received death threats through a blog called Kashmir Fight. Four journalists belonging to the media house, Rising Kashmir have also resigned, the minister said.

Rai said that the government has taken several steps to protect the lives of the people including media persons.

