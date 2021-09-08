What does Mullah Hasan Akhund appointment as Afghan PM tell us about the Taliban?

Ties of blood: Why there is no separating the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and Haqqani Network

With Sirajuddin Haqqani in, Taliban can forget about recognition and the world- diplomacy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: The inclusion of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the proscribed terror group Haqqani Network would clearly be an irritant for the United States.

Despite US President, Joe Biden urging the Taliban to cut all ties with terrorist groups, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani Network, who is on the FBI's most wanted list for terrorism will serve as a minister.

The United States has said that it is concerned about the track records and affiliations of some of the people named by the Taliban in the government of Afghanistan. A US state department spokesperson in a statement said that it expects the Taliban to ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten any other country and allow humanitarian access in support of the people of Afghanistan.

Ties of blood: Why there is no separating the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and Haqqani Network

The decision to have many senior members who have been sanctioned by the United Nations would stand in the way of both diplomacy and International recognition.

Sirajuddin Haqqani is wanted by the US for questioning in connection with the attack on a hotel in Kabul in January 2008. The attack is said to have been coordinated by Haqqani and in the strike six people including an American national was killed. He is also wanted by the FBI for an assassination attempt on former Afghan president, Hamid Karzai in 2008.

Pakistan's ISI and elements within that country view Haqqani Network as a useful ally and proxy force to represent their interests in Kabul, the Institute for the Study of War said in a report. To this end the HQN forces have repeatedly targeted Indian infrastructure and construction projects in Afghanistan.

ISW also describes Haqqani more extreme than his father. ISW (https://www.understandingwar.org/report/haqqani-network) also says that he maintains close ties with the Al-Qaeda and Pakistan terrorist organisations. Further ISW also points out that Pakistan has refused to launch military attacks in North Waziristan where a sizeable number of the Al-Qaeda leadership resides.

The FBI (https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/terrorinfo/sirajuddin-haqqani) says that the Rewards For Justice Program, United States Department of State, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading directly to the arrest of Sirajuddin Haqqani.

33-member Taliban cabinet in Afghanistan: Full list

Haqqani is thought to stay in Pakistan, specifically the Miram Shah, North Waziristan, Pakistan, area. He is reportedly a senior leader of the Haqqani network, and maintains close ties to the Taliban and al Qaeda. Haqqani is a specially designated global terrorist, the FBI says.

Sirajuddin Haqqani is wanted for questioning in connection with the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed six people, including an American citizen. He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. Haqqani also allegedly was involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008, the FBI also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 15:34 [IST]