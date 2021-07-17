With recovery rate reaching 97.31%, India records 38,079 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Third wave of COVID-19: Next 120 days crucial as India still does not have herd immunity

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 17: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 38,079 new cases of COVID-19, along with 560 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,24,025. The recovery rate has climbed to 97.31 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said that the next 100-125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19. The statement was made while informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target to stall the third wave of the pandemic and it is possible.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Paul said the world is moving towards a third wave of Covid and even the prime minister has mentioned this and said it is a warning that everything cannot be taken for granted.

"Leaving the North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has asked us to take this as a red flag and warning. The prime minister has given us the target to stall the third wave and it is possible," Paul said.