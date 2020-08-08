With record 12,822 fresh cases, Maharashtra COVID tally crosses 5 lakh

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 08: Maharashtra reported a highest single-day spike of 12,822 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 5,03,084.

With 275 Covid-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state increased to 17,367, a health official said.

However, a record 11,082 patients were also discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 3,38,362, the official added.

There are 1,47,048 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra now, he said.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,304 new cases and 58 deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,22,316 and death toll to 6,751.

Pune city reported the highest new cases on Saturday at 1,457, alongwith 39 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 69,500 and death toll is 1,744, the official said.

So far 26,47,020 tests have been carried out in the state.

Of the 275 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, 222 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 28 deaths had taken place in the last one week. Remaining 25 deaths had taken place more than a week ago, but were reported now, the official said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns -- reported 3,744 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its total to 2,63,619, while 137 deaths took the total fatalities in the region to 10,629, the official said.

Pune division''s COVID-19 tally increased to 1,26,615 with 3,409 cases, while 75 fatalities took the death toll to 3,367.

Nashik has reported 47,076 cases and 1,400 deaths so far.

Kolhapur division has reported 15,297 cases and 405 deaths. Aurangabad division has reported 20,077 cases and 668 deaths.

Latur division has reported 9,822 cases and 327 deaths. Akola division has reported 9,734 cases and 312 deaths and Nagpur division 10,243 cases and 205 deaths.

As many as 501 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 54 who died.

There are 9,89,612 people under home quarantine while 35,625 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra''s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,03,084, deaths 17,367, recoveries 3,38,362, active cases 1,47,048 and people tested so far 26,47,020.