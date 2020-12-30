With Rahul Gandhi reluctant to lead path, Congress thinks of an alternative plan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: The reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress president has put the party in a fix. He had given up the post following the debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A report in the Hindustan Times, while quoting Congress sources said that it was certain that Rahul will not return as president of the party. By flying off abroad on the eve of the party's 136th anniversary, Rahul sent out a clear message that he is unlikely to take over the top post in the party.

His visit abroad also preceded the start of the process of electing a permanent Congress president next month, following which Sonia Gandhi would be relieved of her responsibilities as interim chief of the party.

It may be recalled that 23 senior leaders of the party had sought for a overhaul of the party in a joint letter that they had written to the party leadership. However there is an argument within the Congress that none other than a Gandhi can keep the party united. Rahul Gandhi however maintained that he is a common workers and he would continue to work like that.

The report also said that in case Rahul continues to remain adamant, then the Congress could adopt a collective leadership system as suggested by the signatories of the August letter. The party could continue to work under Sonia Gandhi and four Vice Presidents, who would collectively take all the decisions. Each of the VPs would have four general secretaries under them, the report also said.