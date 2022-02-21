With plans to set up units in Bengal, RSS holds meet at Naxalbari

Hindu and Hindutva are not different things: Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

New Delhi, Feb 21: The RSS plans to set up united units in West Bengal, Kalimpong Hills, Sikkim and Darjeeling.

The decision was taken at a four day meet of the RSS which was held this month, Hindustan Times reported. The meeting was held in Bengal's Naxalbari where there was a clash between the police and armed peasants in 1967. This triggered the Naxalbari movement.

In 2017, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah launched the BJP's expansion plans in Naxalbari. The meeting of the RSS at Naxalbari held this month is the organisation's first such event there.

RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Siliguri on February 10 and stayed at Naxalbari till February 14.

He addressed workers at Sarada Vidya Mandir, an RSS run school. Following this he addressed meetings at East Burdwan district and Kolkata.

There are around 1,800 branches of the RSS in Bengal. The RSS has three organisational zones in the state.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:10 [IST]